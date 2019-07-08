ANNUAL TENT COLONY TOUR TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

The Historical Society of Ocean Grove is sponsoring a Tent Colony Tour on Friday, July 19th from 11am to 3pm, rain or shine.

Ocean Grove was founded in 1869 as a religious camp meeting ground where people brought tents and furniture for religion and a vacation. At one time there were over 800 tent and tent cottages on the grounds of the Camp Meeting. Today only 114 tents remain and all are cherished by the individual tenters. The tents are leased from the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association and occupied from May 15th to September 15th. Each tent is beautifully decorated and furnished by the tenter so all tents are uniquely different.

Tickets for the tour may be purchased at the Historical Society’s Museum at 50 Pitman Ave. in advance for $35 or on the day of the tour for $40. Maps will be distributed the day of the tour. For reservations or information call 732-774-1869 or email to info@oceangrovehistory.org.

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

The Historic Walking Tours are every Wednesday and Friday at 12:30pm and Saturday at 10:30am.. The tour includes a talk on the history of Ocean Grove, a visit to the Great Auditorium and a tent, a walk to the Pathway and discussion of the homes and a visit to Centennial Cottage and their beautiful gardens.

Tickets for the tour may be purchased at the HSOG Museum the day of the tour for $15, seniors $12. For information call 732-774-1869 or email info@oceangrovehistory.org.