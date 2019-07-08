Flags waved at the annual Independence Day parade held in Ocean Grove this past Saturday.

The annual parade was followed by a 150th anniversary celebration of Community Day in Auditorium Square Park.

Two other anniversary celebrations have been scheduled for the summer: Victorian Day on July 27 is a tribute to historical Ocean Grove and will include the re-dedication of the Fountain of Hope by the Ocean Grove Historical Society and #OceanGroveForever, on August 10, will be an all-day music festival.

The Camp Meeting Association’s 150th Anniversary Committee will continue it’s fundraising efforts until they reach their $1.5 million fundraising goal. Proceeds from the campaign will be used to repair beachfront facilities, historic buildings and also extend programming on the Camp Meeting grounds.

View Photos from the Parade in our Photo Gallery.