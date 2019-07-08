John J. Hanley

John J. Hanley, 88, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 after a brief illness.

John was born on November 11, 1930 in Rutherford. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Rutherford, and Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics. John served in the U.S. Army for two years