James A. Faraldi, 65, of Cohoes, New York, passed away at home June 22, 2019, of a heart attack.
Born in Weehawken, July 11, 1953, Jimmie’s family moved to Point Pleasant when he was a baby. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School, where he participated in student government, soccer and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)