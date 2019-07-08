James A. Faraldi

Star News Group Staff
James A. Faraldi, 65, of Cohoes, New York, passed away at home June 22, 2019, of a heart attack.

Born in Weehawken, July 11, 1953, Jimmie’s family moved to Point Pleasant when he was a baby. He was a 1971 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School, where he participated in student government, soccer and