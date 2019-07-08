Frances S. Brown

Frances S. Brown, of Sea Girt, 98, died June 3, eleven days after her 98th birthday.

She was born on May 22, 1921 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Stella Schnitzler. She graduated from St. Veronica’s High School in Ambridge, Pennsylvania in 1939 and as a Registered Nurse from St. Jos