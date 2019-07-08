Christina Digiacomo

Star News Group Staff
Christina Digiacomo, 31, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at home.

Christina was born on December 9, 1987, at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, to her loving parents, Carole and Kenny. She graduated from Manasquan Elementary School and attended Manasquan High School before graduating from The School for Children