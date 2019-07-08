Alice ‘Allie’ Dorothy [Murphy] Ward

By
Star News Group Staff
-
12 views

Alice “Allie” Dorothy [Murphy] Ward, 85, of Medford, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly.

Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she raised her family in Wall Township for 27 years and then resided in Brick for 20 years before recently moving to Medford to live with her daughter Kelly Ann. Allie