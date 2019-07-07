Mantoloking celebrates tradition on Independence Day

MANTOLOKING–As it does every July 4, the community came together to celebrate the nation’s birthday with traditionsal Fourth of July festivities, including a run, parade and more.

The weekend began with the Mantoloking Yacht Club’s traditional dinner, which over 350 residents attended on Wednesday. On Thursday, over 150 racers participated in the Chrissy and Cassie Memorial Mile.

“It was extremely hot, but the runners kept their cool pushing baby strollers, running with their friends and family, and cheering each other on for another spectacular finish,” said Lisa D’Alessandro.

Following the race, Mantoloking’s annual Fourth of July Parade took place, featuring vintage cars, police cars and fire trucks and floats The parade was led by Grand Marshall Stanley Witkowski, a longtime member of the club and community.

Later, a patriotic flag raising ceremony was held, with remarks by local community leaders.

“The flag raising is always a huge draw, the Morris Family at the helm with a speech. The event is commenced with the MYC commodore’s welcome comments, the mayor’s welcome comments, Bud D’Avella and his daughter Laura Zupa D’Avella sing the traditional songs such as “God Bless America,” the Morris Family brings us down a historic path with their traditional speech speaking to the history of America,” Ms. D’Alessandro said.

