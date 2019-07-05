Shoplifting arrest at Noble’s Smoke Shop

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two people from Brick Township have been arrested by Point Pleasant Beach police and charged with shoplifting and assaulting an employee at an Arnold Avenue smoke shop on July 3.

According to a social media post by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, officers responded to a report of shoplifting and assault at Noble’s Smoke Shop at 6:26 p.m on Wednesday and identified the two suspects — one male and one female.

A store employee suffered “minor injuries which did not require further medical attention,” according to the post, which appeared on the department’s Facebook page.

“Local residents and business owners,” and the Brick Township Police Department, were thanked in the post “for their assistance in the investigation.”

