Demonstrating the ‘power of puppies’

LAVALLETTE — The Ocean County Seeing Eye 4-H Club paid a visit to the Upper Shores Branch Library on Monday to demonstrate the power of puppies.

A row of young children sat in front of their parents, watching in awe as the puppies licked and played with one another before the presentation began.

Valerie Guenther, who led the demonstration, asked the children to “put their listening ears on” so each member of the club could explain the responsibilities that come with raising a Seeing Eye puppy.

“The puppies are usually between five and nine pounds when we get them,” said Ms. Guenther, who has helped raise 21 Seeing Eye puppies during her 19 years with the volunteer-based club.

“Just like when you guys were little and your moms and dads took you to the doctor for your shots, well all these puppies have to go for all their puppy shots too.”

“The Seeing Eye is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to enhance the independence, dignity, and self-confidence of blind people through the use of Seeing Eye dogs,” according to the organization’s website. Ms. Guenther told the crowd that there is one Seeing Eye 4-H Club in each county in New Jersey, and that dogs from this program are placed all around the world.

Robert Horn, who was partnered with a 13-month-old puppy named Taurus, told the children all the different places he takes his dog in order to train it to feel comfortable in various environments.

