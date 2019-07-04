Plans for a bikeable, walkable Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Long known as a traffic nightmare of converging highways and busy roads, Brick Township is working toward the goal of creating a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly place with the adoption of a new Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan.

The plan, completed by planners with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs [DCA] with the help of Brick Municipal Planner Tara Paxton and many others, seeks to safely connect neighborhoods in an effort to make the entire township accessible, from the barrier islands to the neighborhoods along the parkway.

Raymond Joseph, senior planner with the DCA, explained the existing conditions along Brick’s 367 miles of roadway, only 203 miles of those roads have sidewalks or other infrastructure.

Additionally, according to DCA planner Geoffrey Gray-Cornelius, many township roads are tough to ride along because of large gaps or the absence of sidewalks, as well as the distances between crosswalks.

