All Saints Church honors 130 years as a beacon of faith

BAY HEAD — For more than a century All Saints Church has been a beacon of the Episcopal faith in this shore community, strengthened by its unique character of fellowship and resilience.

On Sunday, July 7, All Saints Episcopal Church will celebrate the milestone 130th anniversary of its founding with a picnic open to all following the 10:15 a.m. service at the church, 500 Lake Ave.

“We have been talking all year that we should honor the fact that we have survived 130 years, so we’re doing a Founders Day Picnic and … we are also going to be planning a fall and winter music program and some events on All Saints Day, so there are quite a few things we’re doing to honor our 130th anniversary,” said Gerald Harvey, senior warden.