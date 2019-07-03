Wall school board revises news media relations policy

WALL TOWNSHIP — The school board has revised its news media relations policy, stating that school staff members are not prohibited from speaking to reporters as long as they “explicitly indicate they are speaking only on their own behalf as a private citizen,” and not on behalf of the school board or the district.

The revised policy, which contains several other changes, was approved by the board at its June 25 meeting.

The change follows a lawsuit filed in May against the board and superintendent by a teacher, Susan Parsons, who said her First Amendment rights were denied when she was forbidden by district Superintendent Cheryl Dyer from defending herself in a controversy surrounding the Wall High School 2017 yearbook.

After the school board meeting, Ms. Parsons, the former yearbook adviser, commented on the policy revision: “As an individual, I think this is a good thing to happen. It allows the individual to not have their voice be denied because of a policy.

“I think every individual has a right to freedom of speech. I think if an individual, myself, had not pursued this, it would not have been done. I’m speaking as a private citizen, a parent and a taxpayer,” she said.

