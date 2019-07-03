St. John’s summer music sessions to begin on July 11

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its fifth year of St. John’s Sessions, beginning Thursday, July 11.

St. John’s Sessions are an annual concert series put together by Chris Krebs, volunteer organizer at the church.

The first concert will be performed by singer and guitarist John Hathaway of the tribute band Decade.

Mr. Krebs said Mr. Hathaway is a popular musician who plays at many New Jersey venues but “the acoustics at St. Johns is what drew him [Mr. Hathaway] in.”

Mr. Hathaway will be accompanied by Manasquan guitarist Gordon “Bunker” Strout of Glimmer Grass Band and Blue Highways.

Mr. Hathaway and Mr. Strout will be playing the best of Neil Young’s music.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

