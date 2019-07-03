Pink Lady Scramble raises $10K for Just Us Girls

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — More than 70 women in pink came to Fairway Mews Golf Club for the second annual Pink Lady Scramble in support of the organization, Just Us Girls on June 26.

The event, hosted by Fairway Mews Ladies Golf Association, raised an estimated $10,000 for the support of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s one of our most successful events. We did really well, over 100 women participated in the scramble and social,” said Joanne Kenny, co-chair of the event and resident of Fairway Mews.

She said the scramble groups golfers of all levels to compete in teams, rather than as individual players.

The golf association also served lunch and held a 50-50 raffle.

