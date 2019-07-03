No consensus reached on proposed noise ordinance

SEA GIRT — A public outcry against a proposed change in the borough’s noise ordinance has caused the borough council to table to the proposal.

The move was made at the borough council’s June 26 meeting, with many residents describing the proposed change in the borough’s existing noise ordinance as going “too far.”

“Just because we get complaints doesn’t mean we should be writing bad laws or bad regulations,” said Leanne Hoffman, a resident of Philadelphia Boulevard.

The existing ordinance, members of the borough council said, was too subjective.

According to Mayor Ken Farrell, the current ordinance is “unenforceable.”

The now-tabled ordinance had sought to define an unreasonably loud noise as one that is clearly heard from more than 100 feet.

Under the ordinance, prohibited noises included yelling, shouting and hooting between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Use of power equipment would have also been limited to between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays or until 5 p.m. on weekends.

Punishments range from a $250 fine for the first offense to a $2,000 fine for the third offense.

While the goal of the change was to clarify the existing ordinance, some residents remarked that there was still a great deal of confusion.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

