Borough’s Lake Como in need of future dredging

LAKE COMO — The borough’s namesake, Lake Como, will be in need of dredging in the near future to improve conditions in the lake, according to Mayor, Kevin Higgins.

“With the increased construction and development in the communities to our west, we have seen a lot more run-off and an increased amount of sediment coming into the lake,” said Mayor Higgins.

The dredging process would remove material like sediment from the lake.

The benefits of dredging would include improved water quality, which would provide a healthier environment for fish living in the lake and a resulting increase in fishing opportunities.

The natural habitat is also restored when dredging takes place. An added benefit is that when a body of water is dredged, there is less of a chance for shoreline erosion.

