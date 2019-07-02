Woman in critical condition after car accident

BELMAR– A 64-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a car while crossing the road on 8th Avenue, near the borough’s senior center, according to the Belmar Police Department in a statement on July 2. The pedestrian was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center, and she is in critical condition according to police. Police say the suspect who was driving the car was an 83-year-old Avon resident who was not injured in the accident. The incident is still currently under investigation with the Belmar Police Department Detective Bureau, Detective Capt. Thomas Cox and Traffic Safety Unit Officers Police Officer Michael Allen and Police Officer Joseph Clayton. Should you have any information regarding this incident please 732-681-1700.

