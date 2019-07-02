Jan Gierdal

By
Star News Group Staff
Jan Gierdal, also known as Tato, Nono and Papi, 75, of Manasquan passed away on June 26th 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune with his daughter and friends by his side.

Janusz was born in Pila, Poland and raised in Trzebnica, Poland. He attended beautician school in Wroclaw Poland