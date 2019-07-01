Robert ‘Bob’ J. Bogan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
48 views

Robert J. Bogan “Bob,” 77, of Brick and formerly of Point Pleasant passed away June 28, 2019, surrounded by his large, loving family.

Bob was born in Point Pleasant, son of John [Captain Jack] and Elsie [Scholl] Bogan. He grew up in Point Pleasant Beach and in 1959 graduated from St Rose High School