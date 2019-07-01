Massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A massage therapist working at a spa has been arrested for alleged sexual assault following an investigation, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced today.

Jonathan Higgins, age 28, of Toms River, was charged with sexual assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1) on June 27, 2019.

“Higgins, while employed as a massage therapist at Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa in Brick Township, committed an act of penetration on a female customer during the course of a massage on June 25, 2019,” the OCPO said in a statement.

Mr. Higgins was arrested and processed at Brick Township Police headquarters and subsequently transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer is asking that anyone with further information or who feels they may be a victim to please contact Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Timothy McCarthy of the Brick Township Police at 732-262-1100.