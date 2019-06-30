Wall Fair offers thrills and fun for the whole family

WALL TOWNSHIP — Rides, games, live music and more are the pillar of four evenings of fun for attendees young and old who come out to enjoy the annual Wall Township Fair.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the annual fair, which kicked off Thursday, June 27 and is scheduled to end with fireworks on Sunday night, has seen some of the best opening-day attendance in recent years, according to organizers.

“It is going very well. Thursday night was the best Thursday we have ever had,” Jeff Bertrand, township administrator, said. “Last night [June 28] was a little off because we started to see a lightning and everything, but the people that were here had a really good time.”

Throughout the four-night event many children, parents and grandparents took in the vast array of staples the fair has come to be known for over the years including the annual Wall Idol Contest and the Sunday fireworks show, the traditional end to the fair.

“We’re a little bit more intricate than we have ever been. We have entertainment that goes all day from start to finish, which we have never had before [and it all] culminates with the fireworks show, which people really appreciate,” Mr. Bertrand said.

“It is very exciting. We have got a lot of vendors that come back year after year which gives you an example of how well we do. We have more food vendors than we have ever had before.

“It is a good group of things. We have the fire company who runs a wheel inside their tent and they generate money for their own purposes and it is a pretty good activity. They do free fire trucks rides on a 1947 engine which is really cool.

“We have Atlantic Farms doing hayrides for free. Allaire Community Farms has a big petting zoo … it is a little bit of everything and we try to keep it as diverse as possible.”

According to organizers, the addition of new rides, entertainment, vendors and other activities has helped the fair continue to flourish over the years.

“Each year we try to do something different,” said Joe Lentini, director of public works.

“When we started out it was very small and now it is just getting bigger and bigger. Every year we try to tweak it so … we have a lot more kids rides this year which everyone is complimenting, there is a selection for all ages which is very nice.”

One new addition this year is Hell on Wheels, a leading action sports entertainment company, which organizers said attendees of all ages have been blown away by the high-flying stunt show, which features riders on BMX bikes, skateboards, inline skates, street bikes and more.

