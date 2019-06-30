Accomplice in Sarah Stern murder gets 18 years in prison

BELMAR — Preston Taylor, 22, of Neptune City, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of Sarah Stern, 19, of Neptune City, by a Monmouth County Superior judge on Friday, June 28.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree armed robbery, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree desecration of human Remains, third-degree Hindering apprehension of oneself, third-degree hindering apprehension of another and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Mr. Taylor will also be subject to provisions of the No Early Release Act, which requires him to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

When released, Mr. Taylor will spend five years in supervised parole.

The sentencing hearing comes a week after Liam McAtasney, 21, of Neptune City, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering Ms. Stern.

Both men were arrested in February of 2017.

Mr. McAtasney was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Richard W. English on Friday, June 21, according to a statement issued by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The judge, before striking down the sentence, said the case was a “heinous event.”

“These were two people who knew each other since at least grammar school,” he said.

After the sentencing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, speaking to the press with the parents of Ms. Stern, said that Mr. McAtasney will go down as one of the county’s “most heinous killers.”

“It’s tragic that nothing could bring Sarah back from the crimes that Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor had committed,” he said.

“I hope this gives her some restful sleep, some kind of peace, knowing the killer, the person that brutally murdered her and snuffed her life out on this earth is going to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Mr. Gramiccioni said.

