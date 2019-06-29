Board of commissioners up for re-election

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — All three, four-year terms on the Board of Commissioners are up for election this November.

According to Borough Clerk Marc Freda, packets are being prepared for those interested in filing a petition for candidacy, which will include all the requirements for becoming a candidate.

Anyone interested in running for election must file their petition for candidacy with the borough by Sept. 3, 64 days prior to the Nov. 5 election.

Avon’s Board of Commissioners is made up of three seats, one mayor and two commissioners, with the terms being four years.

The three candidates who receive the most votes will secure their place on the board. Of the three, the top vote-getter will become mayor.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.