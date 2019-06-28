Quick response from police helps save child’s life

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Police officers helped a mother save her 21-month-old son after responding to a 9-1-1 phone call from the terrified mother reporting that her baby was choking.

The toddler’s mother, Melissa Travers, of 20th Avenue, made the call after her young son Bruce began choking on his own vomit while Ms. Travers and her husband Ryan were bathing their two children, the police said.

“Fortunately, two crucial factors led to the rescue of little Bruce; the young toddler’s mother … is a nurse, and the rapid response of the police,” Brick Township Police Sgt. Jim Kelly said.

After seeing that the child was struggling to breathe, Mr. Travers began giving the baby back-blows, while 9-1-1 was called. The baby was brought down the stairs to meet Emergency Medical Technicians [EMTs] when Ms. Travers saw Bruce go limp and immediately began performing CPR.

Officers responded to the scene in less than three minutes, Sgt. Kelly said.

“Officer Tyler Stephenson was the first to get to Bruce and immediately administered a series of stiff back blows that completely dislodged the obstruction,” Sgt. Kelly said.

“However, due to the amount of material Bruce had vomited, his airway was still obstructed. That’s when Officer Kevin Docherty began using his fingers to sweep the vomitus and regurgitated food out of Bruce’s mouth. Officers Stephenson and Docherty continued rescue efforts, falling back on their training until the arrival of the EMTs.”

