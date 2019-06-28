Point Boro grads stroll down memory lane

POINT PLEASANT — Before earning their diplomas, the senior class of Point Pleasant Borough High School took a trip down memory lane, heading to their old stomping grounds for a morning visit filled with laughter, tears and a lot of love.

With “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, members of the 54th graduating class at Point Pleasant Borough High School traversed the halls of Nellie F. Bennett and Ocean Road elementary schools one last time, saying goodbye to former teachers and offering their young counterparts some words of advice.

“What an emotional morning,” Matthew Wells said of the second annual Senior Walk, which was held on the morn- ing of graduation.

“My little sister is in elementary school so when I saw her I started break- ing down, I really did. The gravity of seeing where I was to where I am now, that whole transition, was crazy. It is really eye opening.”

