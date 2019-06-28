Plant, weed, water …. repeat

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- The Beautification Committee wouldn’t mind if you judge the town based on its looks.

That’s because the committee, as its name suggests, is in charge of beautifying Point Pleasant Beach. For the past 30-plus years of the committee’s existence, members of the volunteer-based group have been embellishing the town’s look all year-round.

As the winter holiday months approach, volunteers wrap the borough’s downtown in wreaths and ribbons. Throughout the year they are planting and maintaining 13 gardens, one award-winning, as well as placing and replacing the 45 American flags found around town, sometimes in 20 degree weather.

“It’s hard to imagine what the town would look like without the Beautification Committee. Not to toot our own horn, but just as a concept of volunteerism, look at all the things they get done. I give a speech every year at the Rotary Club, and they’re absolutely amazed at how much gets done,” said Beautification Committee Chairman Gary Mecca.

“It’s all because of the wonderful people who live here that want to make the town look nicer.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.