Ocean Grove Historical Society restores Fountain of Hope

The rededication of the 1907 Fountain of Hope located in Founders Park will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27.

The Ocean Grove Historical Society has been fundraising to make the restoration and rededication of the fountain possible and are excited to see the culmination of those efforts.

“It’s magnificent. It really is,” Historical Society President Bob Waitt said of the nearly 16-foot fountain.

Originally a four-tier fountain with cascading water, the cast-iron fountain, surrounded by flower beds, has graced the center of Founders Park, located at Central and Surf Avenues, for 110 years, but has not been functional since the 1970s.

Mr. Waitt said over time there was rust, aging and some neglect, that led to sections of the fountain deteriorating. Restoration work by Robinson Ironworks of Alexander City, Alabama, has made it possible to restore the sections of the fountain that were missing. Originally designed by the J.W. Fiske Iron Company of New York City, Robinson Ironworks had purchased the molds they are now using to restore the fountain.

Those interested in more information about the 1907 Fountain of Hope, can contact Ted Bell, curator, at the Historical Society at 732-774-1869.