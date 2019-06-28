Endangered birds make a home on the beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Pairs of Least Terns and Black Skimmers, birds considered an endangered species in New Jersey, can be found building their summer homes north of Jenkinson’s Aquarium.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife as well as the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of N.J. have been working with Jenkinson’s to monitor the small area of beach the birds have taken over, according to a press release from Jenkinson’s Aquarium.

Cindy Claus, director of Jenkinson’s Aquarium, explained that in the state of New Jersey, the Least Terns and Black Skimmers are considered an endangered species because their numbers in the state are so low their survival is considered “critical.”

“You go from endangered to extinct, so you’re at the point where you really can’t afford to lose many more breeding areas or young,” she explained. “You need the populations to be strong.”

The state endangered bird species also include American Oystercatchers, which are considered a species of special concern in New Jersey, and Common Terns, said Ms. Claus.

Nesting began in early May, when a pair of American Oystercatchers decided to nest on the beach and lay three eggs.

“After about 28 days of incubation, the proud parents welcomed three chicks. To date parents and hatchlings are doing well and the chicks should be fledgling, meaning they can fly, soon,” according to Jenkinson’s.

Ms. Claus said the different branches of Jenkinson’s have become invested in protecting the birds ever since the company’s beach manager first found the nest while preparing the beach for the summer season.

