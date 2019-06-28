Elks Fest to return to Point Boro Sept. 21

POINT PLEASANT — For the second year in a row, Point Pleasant Borough has stepped up to help Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

On June 24, the Point Pleasant Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the lodge’s Point Pleasant Elks Fest application.

The event is slated to be held in the Arnold Avenue Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 22.

As it was last year, Elks Fest is being held the same day as the 42nd Annual Festival of the Sea in Point Pleasant Beach.

“We’re very happy to see the Elks returning to the borough. We feel it is a great honor to host their event, especially for an organization that has helped so many for so many years,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said.

For many years, the Elks Lodge held an Oktoberfest celebration at the lodge on Arnold Avenue on the same day as the Festival of the Sea, which is presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce. However, two years ago, the Point Pleasant Beach Council denied the Elks a permit to hold the event, citing concerns on the part of the police chief about security related to the Elks event.

