Bay Head to host inaugural bike parade July 4

BAY HEAD — Strap on your helmet and celebrate In- dependence Day with a leisurely ride through this quaint Jersey Shore community.

“This is brand new, we haven’t done it before and … we are looking forward to it. I’m sure a lot of youngsters will come out and do it,” Mayor William Curtis said Wednesday.

On Thursday, July 4, the first annual Family Fourth of July Bike Parade will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church parking lot on the corner of Goetze Street and Barnegat Lane.

Line up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed down Barnegat Lane onto Lake Avenue and turn left onto Bridge Avenue and finish at the Bay Head Fire House.

According to organizers, all bikes, strollers and wag- ons are welcome to take part in the parade.

“Three ribbons will be awarded [one red, one blue, and one white] to the top three patriotic participants. We ask that children please wear their helmets we want everyone to be safe,” Co-organizer Sarah Erbe said.

“I hope that all that are involved feel proud to celebrate our Independence and are happy to have been provided a fun outlet to do so with their family and friends.”

