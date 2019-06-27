Wildlife restoration at center of dredging project

BRADLEY BEACH — To speed up the pace on a federal dredging project for Sylvan Lake, borough officials are playing up the need for the project to improve the local ecosystem.

Even though any project is months down the road, Mayor Gary Engelstad is hoping this new discussion will prove fruitful as the silted-over lake is now only six inches deep in some areas. In previous years, the lake was as deep as eight to 10 feet in some parts.

“If you can make a statement that dredging this [lake] will improve the feasibility of wildlife in our lake, then that is actually a better direction to go in when you are dealing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [ACE] and whether a project might be funded,” the mayor said at the June 11 borough council meeting, adding that he had met with representatives from ACE earlier this month.

“Needless to say, we have a better direction from [ACE] and we will start that process.”

Sylvan Lake is one of the two lakes in the borough, the other being Fletcher Lake.

Located near the borough’s border with Avon-By-The-Sea, the lake extends from Ocean Avenue west toward Main Street.

