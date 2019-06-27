Waypoint liquor license is renewed, with stipulations

BRIELLE — The borough council renewed Waypoint 622’s liquor license on Monday, with renewed stipulations first implemented last year.

As ruled by the borough planning board, the restaurant must provide valet parking for its patrons and is forbidden from using amplification devices for entertainment and performers.

Attorney representing Waypoint 622, John Jackson, requested that the two stipulations be removed from the liquor license approval — Hoffman’s Restaurant, LLC, trading as Waypoint 622.

He said his client Larry Grafas, owner of Waypoint, has no problem with the condition for valet parking, but feels a simple amplification device for basic entertainment should be permitted. Currently, the restaurant is allowed to have live entertainment without any amplification devices.

“At any type of restaurant it’s very difficult to hear a performer or an entertainer without some sort of amplification. And when one has an outside, riverfront establishment where patrons come to enjoy the boats … it really makes it extremely difficult to hear the entertainment whatsoever,”

Mr. Jackson said. Mr. Jackson also said while Waypoint’s first year in 2015 received many complaints, “Waypoint has evolved past that. Mr. Grafas has evolved past that,” he said.

