It comes as no surprise that ice cream and summer naturally go hand-in-hand. The weather heats up, days get longer and ice cream seems to always be a good idea. Better yet, the United States has devoted the whole month of July to National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. Head to your favorite ice cream shop and cool down with a frozen treat as you celebrate the holiday on Sunday, July 21. Lucky for us, Monmouth and Ocean counties are full of ice cream parlors to satisfy even the sweetest tooth with homemade ice cream, ice cream cakes, milk shakes, Italian ice, custard, gelato, tons of toppings, a plethora of flavors and so much more. Ice cream lovers rejoice because we have the ultimate guide to all things ice cream.

Happy Scooping!

NOVELTY ICE CREAM

Coney Waffle has been serving up creations to feed an army, like The Freak Shake, at the Belmar location at 803 Ocean Ave. The menu offers cannoli waffles, floats, shakes, ice cream and, of course, the namesake Coney Waffle.

Coney Waffle satisfies sweet tooth after sweet tooth at the following locations: the Asbury Park Boardwalk, 800 Ocean Ave., Pier Village at 24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch, Coney Waffle Red Bank, 13 Broad St., and Summer Pop Up in Pier Village at 48 Centennial Drive. Coney Waffle & Ice Cream serves up quality ingredients and offers guests vegan and sorbet options as well.

Lexylicious, began in April 2015 when then 17-year-old Lexi began making fruity pebble ice cream sandwiches from home. Their popularity spurred Lexylicious to attend its first festival with a tiny tent, then an ice cream trailer and by the end of that first season, an official truck. After two ice cream trucks and the replacement of the original trailer with an ice cream cart in 2017, the summer of 2018 brought the first Lexylicious store location to Point Pleasant Beach.

Head to the store location at 512 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach for the freshest scoop-to-order ice cream sandwiches in New Jersey. All of their products are handmade with the highest quality ingredients.

Peaches & Cream is New Jersey’s premier ice cream truck based out of Wall Township. Now in its 13th season, the truck serves Blue Bunny Ice Cream, Deconna Ice Cream, Dolly Madison Ice Cream, Rich’s Ice Cream and Rosati’s Italian Ices to the greater Monmouth and Ocean County areas.

Peaches & Cream specializes in enhancing your party, event, community fair or organization’s social gathering with fantastic customer service and only the best ice cream novelties and products.

Dairy Queen, 931 Fischer Blvd., Toms River serves tasty treats like blizzards, shakes, hard and soft ice cream, ice cream cakes and more all year round. Stop into the Manasquan location at 97 Atlantic Ave., which is also serving frozen favorites all year round. Dairy Queen offers locations all over the state that are scooping your favorites and some even offer a full food menu with burgers, chicken fingers, fries and more.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Norton’s Main Scoop, 140B Main St., Manasquan, is an ice cream dream come true for owners Kim and Michael Norton. The shop serves delicious homemade ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes and more.

Sprinkles, Etc., 526 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, was established in 2018. The shop serves ice cream, milk shakes, brownies, pies, waffles and more. Stop by for a delicious homemade treat with plenty of flavors and toppings to choose from and don’t forget to add the sprinkles.

Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave. in Freehold, has been urging customers to “Come taste the best” since 1952. Serving more than just ice cream, stop in for dinner and dessert with a menu that includes burgers, steak sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, wraps and more and, of course, premium soft-serve, gourmet hard ice cream and the list keeps going.

Day’s Ice Cream, 48 Pitman Ave. in Ocean Grove and 4 North End Boardwalk at the Dunes Cafe also in Ocean Grove, invites customers to take a step back in time and indulge in their selection of hard and soft-serve ice cream, specialty sundaes, milk shakes and floats and frozen yogurt.

Shiver’s Ice Cream, 4037 Rte. 9, North, in Howell, has over 30 years of experience serving ice cream and offers guests over 30 flavors made with only the freshest ingredients and toppings. They also serve shakes, Italian ices and frozen specialty goods. The family owned and operated shop makes their premium ice cream and cakes fresh, right on the premises.

Ice Cream on 9, 2300 Rte. 9 South, in Howell, may have more flavors than you can fathom. An ice cream haven and heaven for even the biggest sweet tooth, the shop offers over 127 homemade flavors, 36 sugar-free flavors, 25 Italian ices, 12 vegan flavors and a full line of soft serve.

The Sundae Times Ice Cream Parlor, 17 Atlantic Ave., Spring Lake, offers customers delectable hard ice cream flavors with an inviting ambiance. Make sure to stop in for a scrumptious sundae or magnificent milkshake.

Surfside Frozen Custard, 500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt, serves award-winning frozen custard that is locally sourced and crafted with love and, not to mention, made fresh each day. The shop offers several flavors like coffee almond crunch, Oreo and more as well as plenty of toppings. A seasonal favorite, make sure to get your Surfside Frozen Custard fix during the summer months.

Belle’s Ice Cream, 300 Morris Ave, Spring Lake, is scooping all the classic flavors and serving unique treats like Cookiewiches, specialty shakes and more.

Beach Plum, 420 Main St., Bradley Beach, has been serving the shore community for years and years. Whether you’re a cone or cup ice cream lover, stop in and grab a scoop of your favorite flavor.

Cone Zone, 2040 Rte. 33, in Neptune City, has been offering customers award-winning ice cream, frozen cakes, treats and novelties since 1993. Everything the shop has to offer is made fresh daily on the premises.

Igloo Italian Ice & Ice Cream, 2005 Rt. 35, Oakhurst, has a menu that includes ice cream and yogurt, Italian ice, sundaes, custom blends, ice breaker and freeze options that layer or mix soft-serve ice cream or frozen yogurt with Italian ice, igloo push pops, homemade igloo pops, banana splits, ice cream sodas or floats, fresh fruit smoothies, Italian ice bowls, cakes and pies and ice cream sandwiches!

Scoops The Ice Creamery, 1803 Rt. 35, Oakhurst, scoops and serves customers hard and soft ice cream flavors not to mention some mouthwatering banana splits.

The Ice Cream Shoppe, 43 Rte. 35 N and 3rd Avenue, Neptune City, is a mom n’ pop shoppe that you don’t want to miss out on. From homemade ice cream offered in a variety of flavors and sizes to a specialty sundae menu and waffle cones and bowls made fresh daily, The Ice Cream Shoppe prides itself on serving customers the very highest quality products and service around.

Jef-Freeze Ice Cream Parlor located inside the Allenwood General Store, 3208 Allenwood-Lakewood Road, Allenwood, serves up malts, shakes, sundaes, cups/cones and egg creams.

Stop into Niki Maccanico’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1301 Main Street, Belmar, and check out the various homemade flavors the store offers plus a plethora of toppings.

OCEAN COUNTY

Summer Sweets: Ice Cream and Sweet Shoppe, 3071 Rte. 35 North, Lavallette, serves up sweets at the shore all summer long. With a menu that boasts 42 flavors of ice cream, a plethora of candy, chocolates, cookies, pies, brownies, candy apples, and fresh filled cannoli, there’s sure to be something to delight any dessert craving.

Point Creamery scoops homemade premium ice cream with over 40 great flavors to choose from at 3014 Rte. 88, Point Pleasant.

Iceberg Ice Cream, 403 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, serves up both hard and soft serve ice cream flavors, Italian ice and sherbert, specialty sundaes and treats and novelties as well as an assortment of dry toppings, sundae toppings and cones. The shop also offers no-sugar-added, dairy-free, fat-free, low-fat and gluten-free options to better serve all customers’ needs. The shop first opened its doors in 1977 and there are exciting plans to expand the business for the future.

Jersey Girls Ice Cream Shoppe, 1580 Rte. 9, Toms River, is a family owned ice cream shop serving delicious treats such as flavor favorites offered in cups and cones as well as ice cream sandwiches and more. Also enjoy Dole Whip, soft serve that is fat free, dairy free, gluten free and vegan.

Rich’s Ice Cream, 1801 Rte. 37 E, and a skip, hop and jump away from Rich’s Ice Cream II, 1611 Route 37 W, in Toms River, prove that sometimes two is better than one. From famous flurries to custom cakes to Richie bars, there is plenty to choose from.

Kohr’s Frozen Custard, a Jersey Shore staple since 1923, added a year-round Toms River Kohr’s at 1769 Hooper Ave. so lovers of the boardwalk treats could indulge in the desserts all year round.

From the signature orange creme and vanilla swirl to hand-dipped favorites, to cookies, cupcakes and cake pops, Kohr’s tempts tastebuds with custard, ice cream and treats alike. For those who spend their summer months on the boardwalk, check out one of Kohr’s oceanside locations along the Seaside Park Boardwalk, Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and at 507 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette.

Yellow Brick Road offers over 40 flavor choices of soft and hard ice creams, yogurts and Italian ices. Family owned and operated since 1995, stop into one of the two locations at 1857 Hooper Ave., Toms River, and 754 Mantoloking Road, in Brick, for delicious swirls and scoops of ice cream as well as custom made ice cream cakes perfect for any celebration.

Mrs. Walker’s Famous Homemade Ice Cream offers customers high-quality products and is home to the slogan, “Where we love to treat you sweet!” Mrs. Walker’s serves up serious sundaes, specialty cakes and what seems like endless dessert options. Step inside any of their three locations found at 132 S. Main St., Forked River; 908 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, and 22 Union Ave., Lakehurst.

FAMILY OWNED FAVORITES

There’s no better way to celebrate the summer season at the Jersey Shore than by indulging in a tasty treat from family run ice cream shops that have been keeping beach communities sweet for years on end.

Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt has been encouraging patrons to “Take Home the Very Best” since 1976 in its original location at 800 Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach.

The shop originally started out as one of the first Carvel Ice Cream stores in New Jersey, but when the franchise expired in 1976, Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt was born and the rest is history.

Today Hoffman’s scoops favorites like Cookie Monster, Jersey Monkey, Fudge Mint Cookie and many more in three other locations in addition to Point Pleasant Beach, at 569 Church St. in Spring Lake Heights, 78 Oceanport Ave. in Little Silver and 444 Ocean Blvd. North in Long Branch.

Want Hoffman’s to come to you? Hoffman’s ice cream truck, better referred to as “Chillie Willie,” can be rented so the Hoffman’s experience can make its way straight to your event, providing the same quality products that are handmade in the Point Pleasant shop and served at each location.

Sundaes The Ice Cream Place is another family owned and operated ice cream shop that’s original Point Pleasant location started out as a Carvel. In 1986 when the owner’s son took over, Sundaes The Ice Cream Place made a new name for itself.

Sundaes believes in friendly, old-fashioned service with quality products at each shop from its original 3217 Rte. 88 location in Point Pleasant, to its other locations including 324 Atlantic City Blvd. in Toms River, 2211 Rte. 35, in Manasquan and 1059 Rte. 34 in Aberdeen.

Strollo’s Lighthouse started as Tony Strollo’s Bus in the ‘30s when Tony Strollo himself brought his family recipe for Italian ice from Italy to Long Branch. In 1976, Strollo’s son, Ray, opened the first Strollo’s Lighthouse at 250 Ocean Ave. North in Long Branch.

In addition to the original location, today you can find this homemade Italian ice hotspot at 69 Brighton Ave. in Long Branch; 64 Bridge Ave., in Red Bank; Main Street in Belmar; 101 Ocean Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach and inside Monmouth Park at 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport. Try the homemade Italian ice with which Strollo’s originated or choose from one of the many hard or soft-serve ice cream and yogurt flavors.

ORGANIC & VEGAN

Cookman Creamery, 711 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, serves ice cream for everyone, literally. Whether your dessert choice needs to be vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free or traditional, there is a scoop or two or even three that’s perfect for you.

Cookman Creamery also brings fans of their ice cream a mobile ice cream service that’s available for birthdays, weddings and special events.

Gracie and the Dudes serves ice cream made with no artificial colors or flavors as well as no high fructose corn syrup. According to their website, Gracie and the Dudes was created with one thought in mind: the health and wellness of Gracie, the Dudes and now, Sadie too, as well as countless other children who deserve a healthier option when eating a sweet treat.

Gracie and the Dudes scaled back to two locations; 1062 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, and 973 Rte. 36 in Atlantic Highlands, in an effort to be more present in their stores, have a little more family time and have more time to spend with their customers.

SONGS & SCOOPS

Instead of just stopping at an ice cream shop for a sundae, stop into a singing ice cream shop for ice cream and a show.

The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe, located at 2305 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, is a vaudeville style nightly Broadway cabaret, which is now in season 17.

Order from a menu including shakes, floats, sundaes and a’ la mode selections while performers move through the shop singing to guests. You may even become part of a show instead of just taking one in.

The Music Man also presents Medley’s Singing Ice Cream Parlour at 1309 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights.

The Surflight Theatre brings The Show Place Ice Cream Parlour to Beach Haven at 200 Centre St. for ice cream and fun for the whole family featuring an evening of cabaret and more.