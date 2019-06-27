Parker House liquor license renewed, with conditions

SEA GIRT – The borough council Wednesday approved the renewal of the Parker House liquor license through June 30, 2020.

Referring to a month-long debate over the renewal, Parker House attorney Roger McLaughlin said the process “didn’t need to be as drawn out and dramatic as it was.” Some neighbors of the Parker House had used the renewal discussions to air complaints about rowdy behavior by patrons that included trespassing on their properties.

Mr. McLaughlin said, “We will continue to operate in a responsible way and be a real credit to the community.

There are 13 conditions attached to the liquor license approval, which included maintaining closed-circuit cameras in areas that alcohol is sold, removing the trash in a four-block radius of the establishment and maintain a plexiglass double door enclosure system.

The borough’s Chief of Police Kevin Davenport, who at previous meetings said that officers had responded to incidents in the area of the Parker House on hundreds of occasions, said that the department has been trying to “keep everyone happy.”

“Sometimes it’s difficult, but we will continue to work to accomplish that.”

Councilman Michael Mulroy abstained from the vote, citing the fact that he lives near the establishment.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

