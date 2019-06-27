Academic hall of fame coming soon to MHS

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School [MHS] will soon open an academic hall of fame in addition to its current athletic hall of fame, officials announced.

The Manasquan High School Academic Hall of Fame Committee is currently seeking nominations for its first class, estimated to have no more than five members.

“The mission of the Manasquan High School Academic Hall of Fame is to recognize members of the Blue and Gray family who have demonstrated a commitment to education, a depth of scholarship and both outstanding and creative work in their respective field,” said Jim Fagen, a teacher, history club advisor and co-director of the Public Safety Academy at MHS.

“Graduates who, by virtue of their accomplishments, service, commitment, dedication or force of character have enriched that history for all time will be recognized for their career and life achievements that began with their academic preparation within the walls of Manasquan High School.”

The idea for the Academic Hall of Fame was born about a year ago out of the instructional council, Mr. Fagen said.

“Part of the push was to celebrate the accomplishments of past MHS graduates. Currently we have very little to honor those graduates who have gone on to do some very amazing things,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.