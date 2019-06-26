Wall school board and union approve new contract

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new three-year contract has been ratified by the Wall Township Education Association [WTEA] and approved by the school board.

“This contract is a first. It is the first time in anyone’s recollection that a contract has been ratified by both parties while we were still in the current contract,” said WTEA President Gail Maher.

The current contract expires June 30 and the new one will be in effect through July 1, 2022.

In the past, negotiations usually ran about 18 months, but this negotiation process was completed in just five months, Ms. Maher said.

“We appreciate the hard work and time that the board has put forth to be ready to ratify in June,” she said.

The board approved the contract at its Tuesday, June 25 meeting.

“You always want more, but a fair settlement, without losing any ground on any current benefits, makes it a great day to be a Knight here in Wall,” Ms. Maher said after the meeting.

The WTEA includes teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, secretaries and cafeteria and custodial employees.

