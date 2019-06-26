Sean Sammis

By
Star News Group Staff
-
41 views

Sean Sammis, 35, of Ocean Gate, passed away June 23, 2019 at home.

Born in Long Branch he was raised in Brick Township. Sean was a published author and currently working on several books.

Sean is survived by children, McKayla Droge and Jayden Sammis; his mother Susan Winward and stepfather Bob Winward; his