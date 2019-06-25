Rosemary Shields Donohue

Rosemary Shields Donohue, 81, of Howell, passed away on June 24, 2019, in her home comforted by her family.

Rosemary was born in Kearny, to the late James and Catherine Shields. She attended St. Cecilia’s elementary and high school in Kearny. Afterwards she worked at New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. In 1967, she