Point Boro parents: ‘Let graduates wear military sashes’

POINT PLEASANT — A group of some two dozen parents and residents protested the school district’s policy of not allowing graduates to wear military sashes over graduation gowns at the board of education meeting Monday.

Local parents and community members implored the Point Pleasant School District Board of Education Monday to adopt a policy that would allow graduating seniors to wear different honors, sashes and accolades as part of the cap and gown attire.

William Borowsky, whose son William Borowsky Jr. has enlisted into the United States Armed Forces, said his son was told he would nor be allowed to wear the sash given to him by his U.S. Marine Corps recruiter.

“I am here as a resident tonight, as the father of a senior that has just graduated, and my son has enlisted in the Marines and his recruiter gave him a sash to wear and said, ‘Wear this at graduation’ and unfortunately he was denied that opportunity,” Mr. Borowsky, who is a borough councilman, told the board during its June 24 meeting.

“He was told that it was school policy, that the school does not permit it … I am here tonight because I want to urge the board to try to develop and adopt a policy that will allow enlisted senior recruits to wear their sashes, something that is very important to these young men.”

A group of more than two dozen military parents, veterans and community members attended the meeting to support Mr Borowsky and also also asked the board to develop a new policy.

Superintendent Vincent S. Smith referred to the Commencement Guidelines letter sent home to parents which he said states, “Nothing may be placed on the graduation gown or cap.”

“As we always do, the item will be looked at,” Superintendent Smith said in a follow up email to The Ocean Star, when asked if the board would be considering looking into drafting a policy.

