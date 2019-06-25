Joan Regan Kimm, of Wall Township, and previously Spring Lake, very peacefully passed away at home Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Joan R. Kimm was born and raised in Brooklyn, one of five children of James and Molly [Cahill] Regan. All her siblings predeceased her. She was a graduate of St. Angela Hall
