Honora Noreen Brogan

Star News Group Staff
Honora Noreen Brogan, 82, of Belmar, formerly of Jersey City, passed away surrounded by her loving family on her birthday, June 25, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Brogan was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Visiting Nurse Association of Bayonne and Saint Francis Hospital in Jersey City before retiring. She volunteered at