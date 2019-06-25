Brick Township HS graduates its 61st class

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township High School’s Keller Memorial Football Field was packed on Monday evening as over 300 students left behind their high school for the final time as they prepare for the next leg of life’s journey.

Friends and families filled the stands to cheer on the graduates donned in green and white robes for the school’s commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was emceed by BTHS Principal William Kleissler, for whom this year’s ceremony was especially important as his son, also William, was among the graduates.

“Tonight I stand before you as the proud father of a graduate, with 310 of his classmates who I feel are also like my children,” Mr. Kleissler said in his opening remarks.

One student, Mikayla Oliveira, who graduated fourth in her class with a GPA of 100.84 and will attend the University of Miami next fall, reflected on her time at Brick Township high school.

“We’ve been through a lot together…Most of us had our ups and downs at school, but it’s over now,” she said.

“Now it’s time to go on our next journey in life and take on the world.”

BTHS’s Valedictorian this year was Molly Tully, who will be attending Northeastern University in Boston, and the Salutatorian was Jacob Wynkoop, who will be attending Cornell University in New York state.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.