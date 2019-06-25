Brick Memorial sends off class of 2019

BRICK- The Brick Memorial High School class of 2019 celebrated their graduation with kind words from faculty and inflatable beach balls during the school’s 38th commencement ceremony on Monday.

Seniors donned gowns of green and gold as they walked into the James V. DiFabio Complex, where parents and friends awaited their arrival. Hundreds of people lined the entrance to take photographs and show support for the graduates one last time, as their high school careers were coming to a close.

Lisa Stanley, the senior class advisor, shared one anecdote and piece of advice before the seniors officially became graduates.

“No matter what path you’re taking this winter, time is going to go by faster than you can ever imagine. Last year, a friend and colleague who was retiring was talking about her plans for the future. Although I truly love my job, I made the comment, ‘I wish I was retiring,'” said Ms. Stanley.

“She said something to me that I will never forget. She said, ‘Don’t wish your life away.'”

