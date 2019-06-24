Wall High School graduates its Class of 2019

WALL TOWNSHIP — Graduating seniors received their diplomas during the 59th annual Wall High School commencement ceremony on Thursday evening, June 20.

Graduating senior Julia Spencer gave the welcoming address, based on the class graduation theme, a quote from author J.K Rowling: “We do not need magic to change the world. We carry the power we need inside ourselves already. We have the power to imagine better.”

“Imagine,” Ms. Spencer said. “What a powerful word. It resonates within all of us sitting here today, all of the endless possibilities, all of the dreams for our future, all of the amazing people who have the power to change the world.

“I — Inspire others around you … M — Make the best of every opportunity … A — Always keep a positive opportunity … G — Give 100 percent in everything you do … I — Illuminate the world with your aspirations … N — Never doubt yourself. Never give up. Never let anyone make you feel less than you’re worth … And finally, E — Expect great things to come,” Ms. Spencer said.

The Class of 2019 valedictorian is Molly Kernis and the salutatorian is Jenna Iorio.

