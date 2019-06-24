Point Boro celebrates its Class of 2019

POINT PLEASANT — Rain storms didn’t dampen the spirit of the 203 graduates who received their diplomas during the 54th Annual Commencement Ceremony at Point Pleasant Borough High School June 20.

Dressed in their black and gold caps and gowns, graduates were advised to cherish the memories and time they spent with their peers, to never give up on their dreams and know they are prepared for whatever life throws at them, before they moved the tassels from right to left on a new chapter in their lives.

“Being a relatively small and tight-knit community here in Point, I feel it is appropriate for me to assume that we have all had some impact on each other during our 12 years of school here,” Salutatorian Luke Rutger Dragon said.

“As we enter the next chapter of our lives, take a moment to reflect on the relationships today [and] cherish the positives, benefit from the negatives, so we can be better friends, siblings, sons, daughters tomorrow.”

With the graduates surrounded by family and friends, who packed the Memorial Middle School gymnasium for the ceremony, Principal Kurt A. Karcich commended the group of “remarkable” graduates.

The 203 seniors sitting before us tonight have distinguished themselves as a remarkable group of young adults who are prepared for the challenges ahead and are poised to make the most of their opportunities,” he said.

“You are an extraordinary group of young adults. You have achieved so much over the past four years … take confidence and comfort that you are well prepared for life’s journey.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.