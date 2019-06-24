Next chapter begins for Point Beach High School grads

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- Wisdom and advice were imparted from faculty and students of high academic standing to the 75 seniors of Point Pleasant Beach High School, who graduated inside the high school’s gymnasium last Thursday due to inclement weather.

Dr. Nathan Grosshandler, principal of Point Pleasant Beach High School, told the friends and family members who filled the gymnasium bleachers that when it comes to this school there is no correlation between this year’s class size and the amount of impact its students have had on the community.

“Perhaps this is the smallest class ever to graduate from Point Pleasant Beach High School, but your dedication to each other, and your impact on this school community, far exceeds that number,” said Dr. Grosshandler.

“You are, without a doubt, the few, the proud, the beach. And I thank each and every one of you for leaving our school better than you found it.”

