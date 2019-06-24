Nancyle Benziger Connellan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
31 views

Nancyle Benziger Connellan, 85, of Spring Lake, and formerly of Bronxville, New York, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted family and caregivers.

Born on April 19, 1934, Nancy was raised in Riverdale, New York by her parents Marie and Joseph Benziger and spent her summers in