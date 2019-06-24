Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Route 35 bridge

BELMAR — A 48-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to the Intensive Care Unit of Jersey Shore Medical Center Sunday night after an accident on the Route 35 bridge.

The Belmar Police Department received a 911 call on Sunday, June 23 at 12:50 p.m. about a motorcyclist who was injured in the southbound lane of Route 35 as he was traveling over the bridge, which connects Belmar and Neptune City.

The victim is believed to be a resident of Neptune City, according to police, and the accident is under investigation by the Belmar Police Department Detective Bureau and Traffic Safety Unit.

