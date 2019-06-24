Marilyn H. Sauer

Marilyn H. Sauer, 84, of Brielle and Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Leisure Park in Lakewood.

Born in Newark, she lived in Bloomfield, before moving to Brielle and Ft. Myers, Florida.

Marilyn was a loving wife of 60 years, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always so